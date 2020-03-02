NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.57% from the stock’s current price.

NXTC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. NextCure has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $5,633,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

