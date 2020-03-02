NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,565 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.36% of NextEra Energy worth $425,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $255.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $186.57 and a one year high of $283.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

