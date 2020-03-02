Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.47% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.28.

NEP opened at $57.67 on Monday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $61.87. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.72%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

