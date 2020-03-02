Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

NICK opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.44. Nicholas Financial has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

