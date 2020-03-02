Nicholas Pfeiffer Sells 4,219 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.91. 1,199,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,860. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their target price on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

