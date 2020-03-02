Nicole R. Hadas Sells 7,050 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.07. 1,941,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.