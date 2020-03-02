Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) CEO Purchases $1,001,632.00 in Stock

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.97. 400,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 261,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

