Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2,258.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Nike by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Nike by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 113,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

NKE opened at $89.38 on Monday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.