Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 148,456 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.68. 14,100,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Consumer Edge started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.