Nimiq Market Capitalization Reaches $5.04 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $500,029.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.07 or 0.02600341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.43 or 0.03791176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00688294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00775936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00094822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010819 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00583755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,393,230,200 coins and its circulating supply is 5,484,980,200 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.