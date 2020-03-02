NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

NIO stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. NIO has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,487,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 11,568.2% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,146.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NIO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,509,000 after buying an additional 1,303,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

