Niobium Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $331.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $762,997.00 and $331.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

