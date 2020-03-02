NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

NI traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $28.31. 392,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,770. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

