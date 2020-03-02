NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

NI stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

