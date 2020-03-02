Nitro (NOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $245.00

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Nitro has a market cap of $26,407.00 and approximately $245.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nitro has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Nitro token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nitro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.