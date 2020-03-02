Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) vs. e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG) Head to Head Review

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for e.Digital and Nlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Nlight 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nlight has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Nlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nlight is more favorable than e.Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Nlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares e.Digital and Nlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Nlight $176.62 million 3.50 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -68.29

e.Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nlight.

Risk and Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Nlight -7.29% -3.93% -3.41%

Summary

Nlight beats e.Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

