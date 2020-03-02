No BS Crypto Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $57,704.00 and $1.30 million worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex.

