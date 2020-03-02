Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $17.03 on Monday, hitting $290.39. 6,827,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,754,732. The stock has a market cap of $1,266.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average of $262.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

