NOIA Network Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. NOIA Network has a market cap of $1.55 million and $30,618.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,487,769 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

