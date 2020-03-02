Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.04 ($4.69).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.