Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.04 ($4.69).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.