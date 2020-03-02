Noodles & Co Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

NDLS opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $361.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

