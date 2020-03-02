Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $361.90 million, a PE ratio of 270.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.