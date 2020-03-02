Northcoast Research Upgrades Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to “Buy”

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $620.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.68.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $18.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $535.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,845. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $577.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

