Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $86.87. 71,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,810,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

