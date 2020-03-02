Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.27. 491,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.