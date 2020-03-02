Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS.

NYSE NWN opened at $65.77 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.