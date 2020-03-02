NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of NorthWestern worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWE traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 412,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.31.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

