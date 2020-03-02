NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Update

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 28,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,629,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

