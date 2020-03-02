Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded at Cfra

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NCLH traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after buying an additional 651,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 633,711 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,477,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,576,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

