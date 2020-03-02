Novacoin Hits Market Cap of $707,155.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003420 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $707,155.00 and $1,019.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041214 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000866 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,876.51 or 1.00327384 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00065224 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000457 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

