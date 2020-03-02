NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Short Interest Update

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 19,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,881 shares of company stock worth $2,259,359 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 226,230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.98 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.