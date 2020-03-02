Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.96 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.