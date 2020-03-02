NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $7,520.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

