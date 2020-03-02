NTT Docomo Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NTT Docomo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT Docomo’s FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NTT Docomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of DCMYY opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.83. NTT Docomo has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

