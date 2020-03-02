Nucleo Capital LTDA. Invests $59.81 Million in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Nucleo Capital LTDA. purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,809,000. StoneCo makes up about 26.0% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned 0.54% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,290. StoneCo Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

