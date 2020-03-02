Nucleus Vision Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $494,583.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, IDEX, WazirX and Koinex. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,603,751,768 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Bitbns, Bitrue, BITBOX, Upbit, CoinBene and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

