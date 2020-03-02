Nuggets (NUG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $599.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $599.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.02895256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00137088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

