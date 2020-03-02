NULS (NULS) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. NULS has a market capitalization of $21.80 million and $3.15 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002914 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, QBTC and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,201,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,723,524 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinBene and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

