NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 883.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of NuVasive worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in NuVasive by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NuVasive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in NuVasive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.63. 42,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

