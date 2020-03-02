NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.43. 22,227,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,457,175. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

