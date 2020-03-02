Nxt 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Poloniex and C-CEX. Nxt has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $1.86 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015907 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013362 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005526 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

