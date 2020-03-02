Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

OBSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Obseva alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Obseva by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Obseva by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Obseva by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Obseva by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Obseva by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

OBSV stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.51. Obseva has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.