Obyte Price Hits $24.89 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $18.41 million and $1,704.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $24.89 or 0.00280184 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,529 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

