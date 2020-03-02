Ocean Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $25.53 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $25.53 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.02839097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00133004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

