ODEM (ODE) One Day Volume Tops $333,224.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, ODEM has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $333,224.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02832134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00134909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

