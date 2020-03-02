ODUWA Trading Down 22.1% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market cap of $256,912.00 and approximately $56,160.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041345 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000835 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,861.31 or 1.00378392 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000970 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064833 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

