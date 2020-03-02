OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 137.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,163 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.