Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires 951,367 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,367 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels comprises about 3.1% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Energy Fuels worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 286,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,859. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on UUUU. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

