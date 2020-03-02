Old West Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Revolve Group makes up 0.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 747,629 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.76. 1,002,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,036. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

